The Link gives first look at Sioux Falls’ new Community Triage Center

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Link Community Triage Center in Sioux Falls hosted a tour Friday, showcasing the progress of the facility.

The facility on the corner of 8th and Dakota in downtown Sioux Falls will serve those dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.

The Link is a partnership between the city of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera Health, and Sanford Health leaders.

The Community Triage Center had a few challenges for those working on the project to figure out.

The designers had less than 7,000 square feet to work with.

“It’s a medical environment, it’s a treatment environment, it a behavioral health and addiction treatment environment, so we had to put all of those things together on this one floor,” said Steve Lindquist, The Link Project Manager.

“We’re bringing three programs under one roof, so we had to provide different spaces that worked together but also had enough separation so we could create three unique programs.”

Those programs will include a crisis stabilization unit for people experiencing an acute mental health crisis, a withdrawal management program for those in need of detoxification treatment for substance abuse, and an observation area for intoxicated individuals.

“A couple of things that we really tried to focus on as we developed the project and the overall look and feel of this place is respect and safety, confidentiality,” said Madeline Miller, The Link Nurse Manager. “I think all of those things are going to be honored when people actually come in and seek services.”

The Link is aimed to help those 18 and older, but will help anyone find information about more resources in the Sioux Falls area.

“If an individual comes and there need education on available services or they want to see treatment from one of our services here, they will go through a triage assessment and we would identify what their needs are, what is going on with them as an individual,” said Miller.

The Link plans to hold a ribbon-cutting for the completed facility on May 17 and open to the public in early June.

