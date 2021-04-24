Advertisement

Tiger Woods on crutches in Instagram photo

Tiger Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California...
Tiger Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California back in February.(Source: CNN, INSTAGRAM/TIGERWOODS)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A post on Tiger Woods’ Instagram account Friday shows the smiling golf legend on crutches on a fairway with his dog sitting faithfully nearby.

It’s Wood’s first public photo since his horrific car accident earlier this year.

In the post, Woods wrote, “my course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California back in February.

Weeks after the crash, police said the main causes were speed and Woods’ inability to negotiate a curve.

As he approached the bend in the road, Woods apparently accidentally hit the gas when he meant to hit the brakes, according to authorities.

Woods was hospitalized for several weeks but is now recovering at home while doing rehab.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kristi Noem (R) South Dakota
Bishops ask Governor Noem to accept migrant children into South Dakota
Report names Sioux Falls firm South Dakota law firm of the year
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls man scammed out of $8,000 in fake jewelry scheme

Latest News

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, center, attends a memorial service at the monument to...
Biden to recognize atrocities against Armenians as genocide
The Dragon capsule docked autonomously with the orbiting outpost more than 260 miles (420...
Biggest space station crowd in decade after SpaceX arrival
The SpaceX capsule with four NASA astronauts aboard docks with International Space Station....
Astronauts aboard SpaceX capsule welcomed on ISS
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
From scarcity to abundance: US faces calls to share vaccines
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
DMX to be mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center