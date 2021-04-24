Advertisement

Wings Score Seven Goals For Second Straight Night In Win At Bismarck

Aberdeen wins on the road 7-1
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Maybe the Aberdeen Wings should consider playing football considering their affinity for the number seven.

One night after a 7-2 victory at Minot the Wings once again put up a touchdown on the scoreboard with a 7-1 victory at Bismarck.

Will Arquiett got the scoring started 4:17 into the game and Marshall Walker scored his first goal of the season at 11:58 to give the Wings a 2-0 lead at intermission. After the Bobcats pulled to within 2-1 early in the second period, Jake Goldowski scored the first of three goals for himself and six unanswered for Aberdeen. Kyle Gaffney and Jordan Randall also lit the lamp.

The Wings improve their NAHL-best record to 44-4-0-1 (89 points) and will host Bismarck tomorrow night.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kristi Noem (R) South Dakota
Bishops ask Governor Noem to accept migrant children into South Dakota
Report names Sioux Falls firm South Dakota law firm of the year
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The "Slave/Branding Auction" planned for the Faith High School Rodeo club has been canceled.
SD rodeo club event canceled after backlash from across the state
Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls man scammed out of $8,000 in fake jewelry scheme

Latest News

Picture from 2021 spring football season
Gronowski Rewards Teammates Faith With Fantastic Freshman Season
Defeats Huron 12-2
Harrisburg Dominates Battle Of The Tigers By Sweeping Huron
Jacks beat NDSU 3-2
Walkoff Single Gives SDSU Split Of Doubleheader With NDSU
NSIC Tournament
Augustana Tennis Rolls To Quarterfinal Win In NSIC Tournament