Wings Score Seven Goals For Second Straight Night In Win At Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - Maybe the Aberdeen Wings should consider playing football considering their affinity for the number seven.

One night after a 7-2 victory at Minot the Wings once again put up a touchdown on the scoreboard with a 7-1 victory at Bismarck.

Will Arquiett got the scoring started 4:17 into the game and Marshall Walker scored his first goal of the season at 11:58 to give the Wings a 2-0 lead at intermission. After the Bobcats pulled to within 2-1 early in the second period, Jake Goldowski scored the first of three goals for himself and six unanswered for Aberdeen. Kyle Gaffney and Jordan Randall also lit the lamp.

The Wings improve their NAHL-best record to 44-4-0-1 (89 points) and will host Bismarck tomorrow night.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

