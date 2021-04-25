Advertisement

10-PEAT! Augustana Tennis Claims Tenth Straight NSIC Tournament Title

Vikings defeat Winona State 4-0
By Zach Borg and AU Vikings Athletics
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 21 Augustana women’s tennis team won its 10th-consecutive NSIC Tournament Saturday at the Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Vikings defeated Winona State 4-0.

The Vikings grabbed the doubles point with wins in the No. 1 and No. 3 slot. The freshmen duo of Florentia Hadjigeorgiou and Valeriya Monko bested their opponent in 6-1 fashion. Sophomores Aleksandra Kistanova and Emily Granson followed suit in No. 3 doubles with a 6-1 victory of their own.

In singles play, Grace Goble was the first to score a point for the Vikings in No. 6 singles, winning 6-0, 6-1. Kistanova took No. 5 singles, also garnering a 6-0, 6-1, victory.

The final point came from No. 1 singles where Monko bested Beth Murman in 6-2, 6-2, fashion to solidify the 4-0 victory.

Laura Arce Vierya, Hadjigeorgiou and Margarita Chouliara also played in singles but all three were unfinished due to the victory.

Semifinals: Augustana 4, Southwest Minnesota State 0

Augustana faced Southwest Minnesota State in the semifinals at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The Vikings were able to claim the doubles point with wins in the No. 2 and No. 3 slot. Grace Goble and Laura Arce Vieyra bested their opponents 6-0 in No. 2 doubles. In No. 3 doubles sophomore duo Emily Granson and Aleksandra Kistanova claimed victory in the No. 3 slot winning 6-3.

The No. 1 doubles slot was an unfinished match with the Vikings claiming the point with the two victories.

In singles play, Hadjigeourgiou claimed No. 2 singles winning 6-0, 6-1. Monko bested Maegan Flight in the No. 1 slot, winning in 6-2, 6-3, fashion

In No. 3 singles Arce Vieyra won 6-2, 6-1, against her opponent to solidify the victory for the Vikings

The remainder of the singles were not played due to the victory given from the first three singles matches.

Up Next

Claiming the tournament championship, Augustana has the NSIC’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Regional. The Vikings will await their opponent.

