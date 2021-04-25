Advertisement

Iowa turns down 22,000 of its vaccine doses as demand decreases

Iowa has asked the federal government to withhold more than one-quarter of its allotment of...
Iowa has asked the federal government to withhold more than one-quarter of its allotment of coronavirus vaccines this week.(WIS)
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa has asked the federal government to withhold more than one-quarter of its allotment of coronavirus vaccines this week because demand for the shots has waned across the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Saturday that the state declined to accept 18,300 of 34,300 doses of Moderna vaccine it was slated to receive this week, and 3,510 of 46,800 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that 43 of the state’s 99 counties had declined all or part of their weekly vaccine allocations for the week of April 26.

