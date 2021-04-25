Minnehaha County neighborhood concerned about rezoning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Sioux Falls estimates by 2025 the city’s population will be up to 208,000 from the currently estimated 190,750.

For the increase in population, the city will have to make housing and building options.

But some in Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County are worried about rezoning.

Some residents of Minnehaha County, who live on the edge of the city limits, are concerned about a piece of land across from their neighborhood, being considered for rezoning.

Rezoning is the process of taking a piece of property and change the proposed use of the land.

When the city is planning to rezone, they try to communicate with residents nearby,

“What we have is a three-process notification system, we post it in the Argus Leader, we put signs on the four corners of the property to notify the neighbors and we also send letters within 300 feet of that specific parcel,” said Jason Bieber, a senior planner for the city of Sioux Falls.

Across from the Pine Hills Neighborhood, a piece of land is planned to be rezoned as residential and what’s called a live-work zone, which can have both apartments and businesses.

“The city gave a 300 feet buffer zone which is adequate for inside the city but out here it only notified about 4 total residents of our entire rural development out here,” said Chris Volzke, a resident of Pine Hills.

Those in the neighborhood said they have not been able to meet with developers to see what will be put in, and they are not sure the community’s infrastructure is ready for it.

“This entire 51-acre area is going to have only two exists, which is fine but they all bottleneck into one four-way stop at Six Mile and 41st which is going to create all kinds of issues there,” said Volzke. “It’s also going to create some overflow traffic that is going to go into our rural residential neighborhood that isn’t built up to handle that because there all gravel, dirt roads.”

For those worried about rezoning, the city planning department says the best way to voice concerns or find out what rezoning is happening is to contact them.

“Reach out to us we love to talk to people before the applications even go, love to talk to neighbors and one of the big things is if you’re looking to buy a house and there’s a cornfield behind you, please reach out to us and we can kind of give you what the future plans are possible for that neighborhood behind your house,” said Bieber.

When rezoning, the city suggests developers meet with the nearby neighborhoods, but the Pine Hills neighborhood has not yet been able to have a meeting. The public hearing for the rezoning near them is scheduled for May 4th.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.