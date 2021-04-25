Advertisement

More “Spring-like” Conditions to Return

By Austin Haskins
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After a pleasant day Saturday, some of us woke up to snow Sunday morning, mostly across northeastern South Dakota. Accumulations were minimal to none, so that’s the good news and it looks like snow will be out of the picture for the foreseeable future as a warmer weather pattern starts to move in.

TONIGHT: Most of the evening will be quiet, but a warm front and area of low pressure will slowly drift east. This will bring a chance of scattered showers to the area late this evening into the overnight hours. There’s enough energy present that a few thunderstorms could be possible along and east of the James River Valley. Winds will be breezy out of the ESE to SE at 5-20 mph, but N to NE across central and northern South Dakota. Lows fall back into the 30s north and northeast with 40s to low 50s elsewhere.

MONDAY: The warm front will slowly drift north and stall out just north of the I-90 corridor. We’ll see a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky along and south of the front, but more clouds and a chance of showers during the morning north of the front. Winds will become southerly along and south of the front, but remain more northerly north of the front and become breezy at times. Highs will range from the 50s to low 60s north to as warm as the 70s and 80s south.

MONDAY NIGHT: The center of the low will push east with an associated cold front. That will bring in another chance of showers and some thunderstorms , but no severe weather is expected. Winds will trend N to NNE at 5-15 mph. Lows fall back into the 40s.

TUESDAY: Skies remain cloudy with the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms lingering. The better chance for that will be across the southeastern parts of the area. Areas like Aberdeen should stay dry with a mainly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the N at 10-20 mph with higher gusts at times. Highs top out in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: A large area of high pressure will move in, allowing skies to clear out although clouds will hang tough for some areas Wednesday. By Thursday, skies will become sunny to mostly sunny. Highs will top out in the 60s to low 70s, which is about where we should be at for late April. Lows fall back into the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND: We stay dry heading into the month of May and it looks to be very warm as a big ridge in the jet stream builds and a southerly wind takes over. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday, but a cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday, which will increase the clouds and feature a chance of rain Sunday night into the beginning of the following week. Highs look to be in the 70s and 80s Friday and Saturday, with upper 60s to mid to upper 70s Sunday. Lows fall back into the 40s and 50s.

