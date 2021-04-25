NAIA QUARTERFINALS: Late Field Goal Lifts Northwestern To Win At Grand View

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Instant Classic, check, Epic, check...Semifinal Bound, you bet! Eli Stader converted a 21-yard field goal with 1:03 left and the Raider D stopped Grand View on fourth down in the final seconds to give No.6 Northwestern a thrilling 27-24 road win over No.2 Grand View in the NAIA Football Championship Series quarterfinals played today on Duke Williams Field in Des Moines, Iowa.

Northwestern, now 10-1 on the season, advances to play in the national semifinals for the eighth time in program history and first since the 2000 season. They will visit Morningside, the only team they’ve lost to this season, next Saturday. Kickoff time TBA.

Tyson Kooima completed 24-of-34 passes for 379 yards and two touchdowns against the No.1 passing and total defense in the NAIA, a defense that had not surrendered a 200-yard passing game all season. Kooima was named the game’s most valuable player on offense.

The Raider D continued its high level of play, limiting Grand View to a season-low 285 yards on offense, led by Trevor Rozeboom, who was named the game’s most valuable player on defense. Rozeboom shared game-high honors with Parker Fryar, with 10 tackles, one quarterback sack for a safety at the start of the third quarter that changed the game’s momentum.

