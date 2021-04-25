SDSU Running Roughshod Heading Into Quarterfinal Rematch With SIU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though South Dakota State is certainly capable of aerial artistry the identity of this year’s Jackrabbit football team is their ability to run the football behind a physical offensive line.

Something the FCS’ second ranked rushing defense learned the hard way in yesterday’s playoff opener.

Facing a Holy Cross defense that entered allowing only 44 rushing yards per game, the Jackrabbits ran roughshod for 281 yards on their way to a 31-3 victory.

Since losing their second game of the season at North Dakota the Jackrabbit rushing attack has been nearly unstoppable. They’ve averaged just under 300 yards per game over their last five games, all victories.

Much of the credit goes to the veteran offensive line dubbed the “605 Hogs” who have put up a wall for true freshman like quarterback Mark Gronowski and Isaiah Davis (who ran for 156 yesterday).

Now it’s on to the FCS Quarterfinals where SDSU will see a Missouri Valley Football Conference team they’re very familiar with-Southern Illinois. These two met in Carbondale on March 20th when SIU was ranked 5th and SDSU 6th.

None of that would matter, though, as the Jacks pummeled the home team 44-3 in what would be a breakout performance for Davis. With Pierre Strong injured and unable to play, Davis ran 22 times for 150 yards and three scores.

Davis and Strong will each be in the lineup when the teams hit the field at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium a week from tonight at 8:00 PM. The game will be on ESPN 2, marking the first time a football game has been televised nationally from Brookings. The winner advances to the FCS Semifinals against the winner of the Delaware at Jacksonville State quarterfinal.

