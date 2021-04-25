SDSU’s Landon Badger Belts Three Homeruns In Win Over NDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre’s Landon Badger had a day to remember in Saturday’s doubleheader with North Dakota State.

In the first game Badger clubbed three homeruns and drove in eight to lead SDSU to a 12-2 victory. It was the first three homerun game for a Jackrabbit since Joel Blake did it exactly 12 years ago on April 24th, 2009 against Western Illinois.

Badger would hit a fourth homerun in the second game of the doubleheader and finished with ten RBI on the day.

Landon and the Jacks open a four game series at Oral Roberts on Friday.

