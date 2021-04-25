Advertisement

Sioux Falls Wraps Up Spring With Controlled Scrimmage Against MSU-Moorhead

Coo open season September 2nd at home against Bemidji State
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though there was no college football season in NCAA Division Two, Sioux Falls and other NSIC schools held spring scrimmages against other D2 opponents.

The Cougars wrapped up their spring practice season today against MSU-Moorhead. This was their second scrimmage of the spring after facing Northwest Missouri State a few weeks ago

The Coo were a playoff team in 2019, going 8-4 and losing by three at Colorado Mines in the first round. They’ll open the 2021 season on Thursday, September 2nd at home against Bemidji State.

