Stampede Close Season With Ninth Straight Loss

Fall 3-2 to Lincoln and finish 18-32-3-1
By Zach Borg and Sioux Falls Stampede
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede finished the 2021-21 season with a 3-2 loss to the Lincoln Stars Saturday night at the PREMIER Center. The team finished with a cumulative 18–32–4 record over 54 games and will miss the Clark Cup Playoffs for just the sixth time in franchise history. Jack Smith and Ean Somoza scored for the Herd, while Burnham made the start in net.

Four of the five goals scored tonight were tallied in the first period with the Lincoln Stars grabbing the first one at 3:48 by Nikolai Mayorov. Stampede forward Jack Smith tied the game up with a puck shot by defenseman Max Rud that deflected off his skate and into the back of the net at 16:24. Ean Somoza gave the Herd the lead at 17:37 of the first period with a goal assisted by Sam Rhodes. One minute later Lincoln tied the game at 18:52 of the period with a score from Clay Hanus.

Jack Horbach gave the Stars the lead just 17 seconds into the third period on the power play. The Herd pulled their goaltender late but failed to make the opportunities count in a valiant effort.

While the Clark Cup Playoffs begin this week, the Stampede will begin preparations for the 2021 USHL Phase I and Phase II drafts beginning on May 26 and 27.

