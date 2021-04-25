USD Snaps SDSU’s Record Win Streak In Doubleheader Split

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - USD RECAP

South Dakota and senior pitcher Gill Woodward snapped South Dakota State’s school-record, 16-game winning streak in game one, only to see Jackrabbit freshman Tori Kniesche fire a five-inning no-hitter in game two to kickoff a Showdown Series softball weekend at Jackrabbit Stadium. Scores were 3-1 and 10-0.

Throw out the records as they say come rivalry week. SDSU entered play with a 29-4 record, an unblemished 14-0 Summit mark, and the No. 1 offense in the conference. That meant little to Woodward, who had never faced the Jacks until Saturday.

Woodward took a two-hit shutout into the final inning, tied her career high for strikeouts with five and held the Jackrabbits to their season-low for runs scored in a game. Cylie Halvorson hit her Summit-leading 13th-home run of the season off Woodward to start the bottom of the seventh, and the Jacks added two more base runners before Woodward got Cheyanne Masterson to fly out to deep center to end the game.

“It was a great performance by Gill and a good win – her fourth win in conference,” said South Dakota head coach Robert Wagner. “She kept them off balance and hit her spots. We played some really good defense behind her and had some timely hitting. The bonus run late certainly helped.”

Lauren Wobken hit a two-run triple in the third inning and Courtney Wilson added a two-out double in the seventh to support Woodward. The defense carried all the way to the final out when center fielder Camille Fowler made a do-or-die play at the warning track to secure the win.

South Dakota tagged Jackrabbit starter Grace Glanzer for eight hits. Glanzer was the pitcher the last time the Jacks lost a game back on March 13. She had won all seven decisions since, and fell to 12-3 on the year. Wilson was 2-for-4 with a triple to go with her seventh-inning double.

Game two was all Jacks. They scored nine runs – five after an error allowed an extra out – in the second inning, leaving the only drama for the fifth inning when Kniesche flirted with a perfect game. Instead, she issued a four-pitch walk to Wobken, the first batter of the inning, and settled for the no-hitter. She got 11 of the 15 outs via the strikeout.

The two teams will do it again in a 2 p.m. doubleheader Sunday. The games were originally slated for a noon start, but have been delayed two hours to allow for better weather.

SDSU RECAP

Freshman Tori Kniesche pitched a no-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader as South Dakota State salvaged a splitwith a 10-0, five-inning victory over South Dakota Saturday afternoon at Jackrabbit Softball Stadium.

USD claimed the opener, 3-1, ending the Jackrabbits’ school-record 16-game winning streak. SDSU ended the day 30-5 overall and 15-1 in league play.

GAME 1: SOUTH DAKOTA 3, SDSU 1

USD’s Gill Woodward carried a shutout into the seventh inning as the Coyotes hung on for a 3-1

series-opening win.

The Coyotes broke into the scoring column on a two-run triple by Lauren Wobken, which plated both Camille Fowler and Lauren Eamiguel. USD added an unearned run in the top of the seventh on an RBI double by Courtney Wilson, who collected two of the Coyotes’ eight hits.

Woodward limited SDSU to two hits through the first six innings before the Jackrabbits mounted a rally in the final frame. Cylie Halvorson led off the home half of the seventh with her team-leading 13th home run of the season, while Kelsey Lenox and Jocelyn Carrillo followed with singles later in the inning. With two outs, Cheyanne Masterson sent a fly ball to the warning track in center field for the final out.

Woodward struck out five and walked one in a complete-game effort for USD, 12-31 overall and 7-7 in The Summit League. Jackrabbit starter Grace Glanzer struck out three and did not walk a batter in also going the distance.

Lenox tallied two of the Jackrabbits’ five hits.

GAME 2: SDSU 10, SOUTH DAKOTA 0 (5 inn.)

Kniesche became the second Jackrabbit to toss a no-hitter this season and the Jackrabbits erupted for nine runs in the second inning to cruise to the split.

A right-hander from Wayne, Nebraska, Kniesche struck out 11 and issued only one walk that prevented her from a perfect game.

SDSU hit for the cycle in the second inning, sending 12 batters to the plate. Jocelyn Carrillo opened the scoring with a run-scoring single and capped the inning with a two-run homer. Rozelyn Carrillo and Lenox each hit run-scoring triples and Allison Yoder added an RBI triple for good measure.

Jocelyn Carrillo ended the game 3-for-3 with three runs batted in, while Yoder and Lindsey Culver each tallied two of the Jackrabbits’ 12 hits.

Glanzer tossed a seven-inning no-hitter March 5 against Oregon State in a game played in Greeley, Colorado.

UP NEXT

The start time for Sunday’s scheduled doubleheader between SDSU and USD has been pushed back to 2 p.m. due to impending inclement weather.

NOTES

SDSU leads the all-time series, 81-64

The Jackrabbits have homered in 12 games in a row and 15 of 16 Summit League games

SDSU has not lost back-to-back games this season

The Jackrabbits reached the 30-win mark for the sixth time in program history and third time under head coach Krista Wood

Yoder’s triple was the team’s 24th of the season, tying a program mark

Kniesche has won 12 consecutive decisions and has 124 strikeouts in 88 innings

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.