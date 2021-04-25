Advertisement

Van Der Zwaag’s Pitching & Bat Lead USF To Sweep Of Minot State

Cougars Run Win Streak To Five With 9-1 & 7-2 Victories
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kaitlyn Van Der Zwaag had herself a pretty good weekend.

A day after throwing a no-hitter against Mary, Van Der Zwaag hit a Grand Slam and pitched a complete game with four strikeouts against Minot State to lead the Cougars to a 9-1 victory in game one of a doubleheader.

Hanna Cress followed that up with a complete game 7-2 victory in the nightcap to extend the Coo’s win streak to five games.

USF improves to 19-16 on the season and will host a doubleheader with Duluth next Saturday.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

