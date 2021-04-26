Advertisement

3rd fake jewelry scam reported in South Dakota

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a third case where scammers sold fake jewelry to people for cash.

The latest incident took place Thursday around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the HyVee on E. 10th Street.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said a man in a white SUV approached a woman in the parking lot, and said he was short on money and needed to get back home. The man offered her a couple pieces of jewelry. The woman went to a nearby ATM and gave the man about $300. She later learned the jewelry was fake.

Clemens said this is the third recent case where a man in a white SUV sold fake jewelry to unsuspecting victims in Sioux Falls. The first took place Wednesday outside a gas station on Minnesota Avenue, the second took place earlier Thursday in northeast Sioux Falls.

No suspects have been arrested. Clemens said no additional jewelry scam cases were reported over the weekend.

