97 new COVID-19 cases, decrease in active cases reported Monday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 97 new cases and a decrease in active cases on Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 122,080, 118,298 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases have continued to see a downward trend in the state. Active cases decreased by more than 40 from Saturday to 1,822.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 325,047 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 245,848 South Dakotans have received both Moderna and Pfizer doses needed for maximum immunization. 16,330 South Dakotans have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported a small decrease in current hospitalizations. Currently, 96 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Overall, 7,307 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

Two new deaths were also reported Monday. South Dakota’s death toll sits at 1,960.

