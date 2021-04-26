Car Show gives Harrisburg students real-world experience

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new program at Harrisburg High School is giving students an opportunity to explore the automotive industry, and less than a semester into the curriculum they’re already getting the community involved.

“I thought it would be a great way to involve everybody, the connections that are happening right now sort of boggles my mind too. My students could be talking with maybe future employers at this point right now,” Harrisburg High School Automotive Teacher Taylor Burkett said.

Over 200 vehicles from sports cars, to classics, and race cars came to show off their looks and engineering.

“Very large learning experience, there’s cars of all ages,” Sophomore Automotive Student Peyton Haakinson said.

“We’ve got cars here from the 50′s and it’s really neat because you can look back on technology in those cars and see how it’s progressed through the years as we’re standing here,” Burkett added.

Cars have gone from big to small, loud to quiet, and even gas to electric.

“We’ve had people bring in electric cars, and we’ve sat down with the students and talked through them with them. It’s definitely something that we’re looking at with the future because it seems to be coming pretty quick now,” Burkett said.

Whether a car is 50 years old, or brand new, the car show gave students the chance to network and connect with car lovers from all around the Sioux Empire.

“Meet new people, maybe learn new things you might not even know about a car,” said Haakinson.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to see what they could do or could work on, or spur interest in something new that they could be working on,” Burkett said.

