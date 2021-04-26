Coo Sweep Four Game Set With Upper Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Cougars polished off a four-game sweep of visiting Upper Iowa on Sunday by taking a pair of games at the Birdcage.

In the first game Matt Graham pitched a complete game, three hit shutout and struck out seven to lead the Coo to a 3-0 victory. Grant Lung drove in a pair of runs and scored another while going 1-3 wiht a double.

In the seven inning second game Ryan Meyer hit a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning that lifted Sioux Falls to a 2-1 victory. Meyer finished 2-3 with the game’s lone RBI. Charles Roskowiak got the win in relief with Alex Krout getting the save.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

