Coo Sweep Four Game Set With Upper Iowa

USF Sweeps Sunday Doubleheader 3-0 & 2-1
By Zach Borg and USF Cougar Athletics
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Cougars polished off a four-game sweep of visiting Upper Iowa on Sunday by taking a pair of games at the Birdcage.

In the first game Matt Graham pitched a complete game, three hit shutout and struck out seven to lead the Coo to a 3-0 victory. Grant Lung drove in a pair of runs and scored another while going 1-3 wiht a double.

In the seven inning second game Ryan Meyer hit a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning that lifted Sioux Falls to a 2-1 victory. Meyer finished 2-3 with the game’s lone RBI. Charles Roskowiak got the win in relief with Alex Krout getting the save.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

