Dessert bar opens in downtown Sioux Falls

By Scott Engen
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is a new dessert shop in downtown Sioux Falls.

Prairie Cocoa & Confections held its grand opening last week.

Keyes Clemmer is the CFO and Executive Pastry Chef at Prairie Cocoa & Confections. She has been a professional baker for years, mastering her craft in kitchens and restaurants on the East Coast.

In pursuit of a job opportunity for her husband, Keyes uprooted her big city life to move to Sioux Falls, bringing her love for baking with her.

“I opened a commercial kitchen, then I decided I had met the right people and decided it’s time to do something,” Clemmer said.

Clemmer found a business partner, Courtney Weeldreyer, to help with the project.

“Opening a dessert bar had long been a dream of mine, since living in New York City,” Clemmer said.

Weeldreyer is the Senior Director of Marketing and Operations at Prairie Cocoa & Confections.

“It’s been a learning curve, that’s for sure, but there’s nothing we can’t work through,” Weeldreyer said. “There are things that she’s teaching me that have been immense for my growth, and there’s things that I’m teaching her, we level each other out pretty well.”

Together, the two have opened Prairie Cocoa & Confections, a dessert bar that specializes in sweet treats.

“It’s nice seeing people’s eyes light up,” Weeldreyer said. “Like little kids, when they get a cocoa cup and their eyes get so excited, and you ask how it was and they’re like ‘It’s so good!’”

In addition, they’ve created a seasonal mocktail menu.

“I think that’s the most exciting thing to me, is to be able to be creative and produce things, and to see people’s reaction to it,” Clemmer said.

They’ve only been in business a few days and are already a hit.

“We were just so overwhelmed by the outpour from the community,” Clemmer said. “We looked up and there were just lines and crowds of people coming in, it was much more than we ever anticipated and we are so thankful.”

Right now, Prairie Cocoa & Confections is only open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but they plan to expand their hours in the future.

For more information about Prairie Cocoa & Confections, click here.

