DOH: Minnesota child under 10 dies from COVID-19 complications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the death of a child under 10 from southwestern Minnesota due to complications from COVID-19.

According to the MDH, three children under 18 have died due to COVID-19, since the beginning of the pandemic.

The MDH says since those under 16 are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the best way to protect them is for adults around them to be vaccinated. The MDH also recommends the continuing practice of CDC guidelines.

