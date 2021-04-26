Advertisement

DOH: Minnesota child under 10 dies from COVID-19 complications

A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, was identified as...
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).(Source: CDC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the death of a child under 10 from southwestern Minnesota due to complications from COVID-19.

According to the MDH, three children under 18 have died due to COVID-19, since the beginning of the pandemic.

The MDH says since those under 16 are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the best way to protect them is for adults around them to be vaccinated. The MDH also recommends the continuing practice of CDC guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
A woman ran into a parked car in Sioux Falls early Monday morning and died as a result.
One woman killed in crash in Sioux Falls
Rezoning notice sign
Minnehaha County neighborhood concerned about rezoning
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Mother-daughter duo traveling the country to talk mental health
Mother-daughter duo traveling the country to talk mental health visits Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Department of Health says they are still analyzing the data, but right now...
Roughly 9,000 South Dakotans ‘past due’ for 2nd vaccine dose
Scholar of the Week: Deuel High School senior has a plan for the future
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Deuel High School senior has a plan for a future
Nomadland was the big winner at the 93rd Academy Awards, picking up three wins including Best...
Nomadland’s Oscar wins bring attention to South Dakota
(US SBA logo)
SBA updates Restaurant Revitalization Fund