Advertisement

Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot

By KGO Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - As tourism gradually picks back up in San Francisco, an Asian American family of 18 had a terrifying experience during an attempted robbery.

Cell phone video shows the chaos that broke out along Fisherman’s Wharf, a popular tourist spot in San Francisco, last Monday afternoon. Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members were visiting the area from Wisconsin when they were approached by a man with a gun.

“If my family members or any one of my family got hit, it would just be catastrophic,” Elliott said.

Documents show a 22-year-old man named Carlos Claros and two unnamed suspects attempted to take the family’s cell phones, all while relatives as young as 6 years old looked on.

“Fear for your own life but more fear for your own family,” Elliott said.

Wanting to protect his family, Elliott stepped in. He recalls what Claros allegedly said to one of his family members.

“He said, ‘Ugh, you Asian’ and spit in her direction,” Elliott said.

Police officers who were already doing patrols in the area responded quickly. They followed Claros and his associates to Aquatic Park, where the family says they saw him throw a gun under a vehicle.

Claros was eventually arrested on a number of charges. It turns out he has an extensive criminal history and was on probation related to a 2018 case during the Fisherman’s Wharf incident.

“Stupid follows stupid, so I could understand that he would have a record like that,” Elliot said. “You hear about the three strike rule… If you’re hurting people, there’s no reason to be around anymore.”

Elliot hopes that by speaking out, he can raise more awareness to incidents such as this and encourage witnesses to speak out.

“Nobody came over. Nobody helped. It’s embarrassing to our society nowadays that nobody will help anymore,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
Rezoning notice sign
Minnehaha County neighborhood concerned about rezoning
Joshs gathered to battle it out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh via a...
Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh
Members of the school district have stated that the rodeo club is not school sanctioned and...
South Dakota High School rodeo club facing backlash for fundraiser name
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

The Census Bureau said it anticipates finalizing the population count by April 30.
First census data on House seats being released on Monday
FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the...
Harris to tell UN body it’s time to prep for next pandemic
Families of eligible children would receive $6.82 per child for each weekday. That adds up to...
Biden expanding summer food program for 34 million schoolchildren
The CDC is expected to come out with updated guidelines for the fully vaccinated, specifically...
Fully vaccinated Americans to enjoy more freedoms, officials say
For several days in a row, the country has broken records of daily infections and deaths....
India faces national emergency due to COVID-19 surge