Mild Temps this Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A warm front will be moving across the region today, but it looks like it should stall as it moves to the north. That means we should see warmer temperatures to the south with slightly cooler temps to the north. We’ll also see chances of rain to continue in northern South Dakota today. Highs will range from the 60s in the north to the 70s and 80s in the south.

Overnight, we’ll see chances of showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some of those could linger into Tuesday. It will be cooler for some Tuesday, as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The rain should clear out for Wednesday and the clouds should break, as well. Highs will stay in the mid 60s.

The sun will be out for everyone to end this week. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Friday is looking even nicer with highs back in the 70s. Over the weekend, we have a chance to crack 80 again Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the 70s again Sunday. By early next week, highs will drop back into the 60s and we’ll bring in a chance for some showers.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.