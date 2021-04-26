Advertisement

Mild Temps this Week

Chance of Rain Today, Tonight
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A warm front will be moving across the region today, but it looks like it should stall as it moves to the north. That means we should see warmer temperatures to the south with slightly cooler temps to the north. We’ll also see chances of rain to continue in northern South Dakota today. Highs will range from the 60s in the north to the 70s and 80s in the south.

Overnight, we’ll see chances of showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some of those could linger into Tuesday. It will be cooler for some Tuesday, as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The rain should clear out for Wednesday and the clouds should break, as well. Highs will stay in the mid 60s.

The sun will be out for everyone to end this week. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Friday is looking even nicer with highs back in the 70s. Over the weekend, we have a chance to crack 80 again Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the 70s again Sunday. By early next week, highs will drop back into the 60s and we’ll bring in a chance for some showers.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
Rezoning notice sign
Minnehaha County neighborhood concerned about rezoning
Joshs gathered to battle it out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh via a...
Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh
Members of the school district have stated that the rodeo club is not school sanctioned and...
South Dakota High School rodeo club facing backlash for fundraiser name
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
More “Spring-like” Conditions to Return
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Wintry Mix Moving Away
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Cooler Saturday, Slightly Warmer Sunday
Snowfall accumulations are looking likely Sunday morning for some.
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather