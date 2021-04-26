Nomadland’s Oscar wins bring attention to South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nomadland was the big winner at the 93rd Academy Awards, picking up three wins including Best Picture. And that has cause for celebration in South Dakota.

Not only did the film’s director Chloé Zhao win Best Director, others who’ve been through South Dakota in their careers won as well. Mollye Asher was a producer for Nomadland, and won along with the film for Best Picture. Annie Small was a producer for the winner of Best Documentary Short Subject with the film Colette. All three have been participants at the South Dakota Film Festival in Aberdeen in the previous years.

“It’s really, really fun with our festival. When people come from other parts of the world, and they see the prairie, they instantly say, ‘I want to shoot something here.’” said South Dakota Film Festival Co-Producer Tom Black.

We knew them when... congratulations to the production team of Chloe Zhao and Mollye Asher for their award winning work... Posted by South Dakota Film Festival on Sunday, April 25, 2021

Both Zhao and Asher have produced films set in South Dakota previously. And with the success of Nomadland also comes fans looking for the real-life locations of the film. In response, the South Dakota Department of Tourism has launched a page on their website devoted to pointing out locations in the film where people can visit, hoping to take advantage of a boost in tourism.

“Of course, internationally people are just completely enamored by our wide open spaces.” said SD Department of Tourism Global Media & Public Relations Director Katlyn Svendsen. “Especially ones like Badlands National Park. So to have that park highlighted in this film, that park continues to gain notoriety.”

For Black, the winners are proof that local film festivals are not just locations for small budget films to have a showing. But rather they’re important stepping stones for filmmakers in their careers, as well as a great opportunity for cinema fans to meet up and coming stars in the industry.

“A small festival like ours allows anybody that purchases a pass to get to walk up and talk to Chloe and Mollye, and all the other filmmakers. We’re not in the middle of nowhere. Frankly, we’re in the middle of everywhere.” said Black.

And Svendsen said the recognition of Nomadland will hopefully attract a buzz about the state, and thanks Zhao and those that have recognized what South Dakota has to offer.

“So she has had a long history with South Dakota, and we’re incredibly proud and grateful that she has continued to keep South Dakota in mind, as she’s grown through her career and through her endeavors through filmmaking.” said Svendsen.

