One woman killed in crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sgt. Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department said a woman was driving a Prius shortly after midnight Monday morning.

She collided with a parked car on Valley View Road near 41st Street, just south of Kuehn Park on the west side of Sioux Falls. The 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Olsen said the cause of the crash is being investigated.

