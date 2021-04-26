Advertisement

One woman killed in crash in Sioux Falls

A woman ran into a parked car in Sioux Falls early Monday morning and died as a result.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sgt. Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department said a woman was driving a Prius shortly after midnight Monday morning.

She collided with a parked car on Valley View Road near 41st Street, just south of Kuehn Park on the west side of Sioux Falls. The 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Olsen said the cause of the crash is being investigated.

