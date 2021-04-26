Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in I-29 crash near Colman

(KWTX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while they were along Interstate 29 in eastern South Dakota.

The crash took place around 10 p.m. Saturday ten miles southeast of Colman, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say an SUV was driving south on I-29 when it struck a 34-year-old woman who was walking in the driving line. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old man driving the car and a child passenger were not hurt. Both were wearing seat belts.

The victim’s name has not been released. It is still unclear why she was walking on the Interstate. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

