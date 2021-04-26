SBA updates Restaurant Revitalization Fund

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Restaurant Revitalization Fund will provide assistance to restaurants, bars, and food trucks to help one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic.

A new website landing page is available: www.sba.gov/restaurants ; sign up to receive e-news alerts and see sample application

The application site is not open yet, but coming soon – can use a sample application to start getting the application ready

SBA is prioritizing funding to the hardest-hit small businesses

Ahead of the application launch, over the next two weeks, the SBA will establish a week-long pilot period for the RRF application portal and conduct extensive outreach and training. The pilot period provides a chance to address technical issues ahead of the public launch.

Participants in this pilot will be randomly selected from existing PPP borrowers in priority groups for RRF and will not receive funds until the application portal is open to the public.

Following the pilot, the application portal will be opened to the public. The official application launch date will be announced at a later date. For the first 21 days that the program is open, the SBA will prioritize reviewing applications from small businesses owned by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.

Following the 21-day period, all eligible applicants are encouraged to submit applications.

WHO CAN APPLY?

Eligible entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include: Restaurants

Food stands, food trucks, food carts

Caterers

Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns

Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products

You can apply through SBA-recognized Point of Sale Restaurant Partners (Clover ®, NCR Corporation, Square, and Toast) or directly via SBA platform at: https://restaurants.sba.gov/

WHAT CAN FUNDS BE USED FOR:

Business payroll costs (including sick leave)

Payments on any business mortgage obligation

Business rent payments (note: this does not include prepayment of rent)

Business debt service (both principal and interest; note: this does not include any prepayment of principal or interest)

Business utility payments

Business maintenance expenses

Construction of outdoor seating

Business supplies (including protective equipment and cleaning materials)

Business food and beverage expenses (including raw materials)

Covered supplier costs

Business operating expenses