Showers and Storms Tonight and Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- As a warm front moves across the area today, this will provide the area where we’ll see some isolated thunderstorms develop tonight. Some severe weather will be possible in central South Dakota with the main risk being for large hail. Tuesday will provide some more shower and thunderstorm chances along with a Marginal Risk for severe weather which is a 1 out of 5 on the scale.

The threats for severe weather on Tuesday once again will be for large hail. Highs will cool to the lower 60′s. As some lingering rain will be possible Wednesday mainly along and east of I-29, we’ll see sunshine returning from west to east throughout South Dakota. Highs will warm up to the upper 60′s west. By Thursday and Friday, we’ll have sunshine with highs continuing to warm up into the lower 70′s.

The weekend is looking to be warm with highs in the 70′s and even some lower 80′s on Saturday and then we’ll cool down a few degrees on Sunday to the lower 70′s as clouds build in. By the beginning of next week, shower chances return with highs cooling to the mid 60′s and then we’ll gradually warm back up to the 70′s by the middle of next week.

