Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Michael and Eleanor Turner are searching for alternative care options for their son Owen after being removed from “Here4Youth” due to epileptic seizures.

Owen was born with a one-of-a-kind chromosome disorder that comes with several medical and behavioral problems. The Turners were shocked when they received a call from Lutheran Social Services on Wednesday night.

“That evening at 8:00 pm we got a call to say that Owen has been suspended from daycare because of the seizures. We had less than 12 hours to figure out alternate care for him,” Eleanor said.

Eleanor received a follow-up phone call the next day.

“He was now indefinitely suspended until his seizures could be more tightly controlled. So basically, fix the epilepsy and he can return to daycare,” Eleanor said.

A statement from Lutheran Social Services said, “When we are unable to safely meet the needs of an individual, we work to provide resources and referrals to other services in the community. However, outside of hiring a full-time nurse, options are limited.

“He loves his daycare, and just being like, ‘Well, Owen the daycare said you can’t come back so now we have to change your whole life,’” Michael said.

LSS declined an in-person interview but they did say that they take their “responsibility seriously to ensure the safety of all children and youth in our care.”

“We’re not mad at the people there, we’re just disappointed that the policy isn’t working. That they seem to be forgetting about the kids,” Michael said.

Another concern the family is facing is trying to find care for Owen over the summer while school is out. For now, the family said they are taking things day by day.

