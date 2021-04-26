Advertisement

Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Michael and Eleanor Turner are searching for alternative care options for their son Owen after being removed from “Here4Youth” due to epileptic seizures.

Owen was born with a one-of-a-kind chromosome disorder that comes with several medical and behavioral problems. The Turners were shocked when they received a call from Lutheran Social Services on Wednesday night.

“That evening at 8:00 pm we got a call to say that Owen has been suspended from daycare because of the seizures. We had less than 12 hours to figure out alternate care for him,” Eleanor said.

Eleanor received a follow-up phone call the next day.

“He was now indefinitely suspended until his seizures could be more tightly controlled. So basically, fix the epilepsy and he can return to daycare,” Eleanor said.

A statement from Lutheran Social Services said, “When we are unable to safely meet the needs of an individual, we work to provide resources and referrals to other services in the community. However, outside of hiring a full-time nurse, options are limited.

“He loves his daycare, and just being like, ‘Well, Owen the daycare said you can’t come back so now we have to change your whole life,’” Michael said.

LSS declined an in-person interview but they did say that they take their “responsibility seriously to ensure the safety of all children and youth in our care.”

“We’re not mad at the people there, we’re just disappointed that the policy isn’t working. That they seem to be forgetting about the kids,” Michael said.

Another concern the family is facing is trying to find care for Owen over the summer while school is out. For now, the family said they are taking things day by day.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
Rezoning notice sign
Minnehaha County neighborhood concerned about rezoning
Joshs gathered to battle it out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh via a...
Hundreds show up in Nebraska for fight over name Josh
Members of the school district have stated that the rodeo club is not school sanctioned and...
South Dakota High School rodeo club facing backlash for fundraiser name
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Medical Minute: Woman Donates a kidney to longtime friend
Medical Minute: Woman Donates a kidney to longtime friend
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures
Car Show gives Harrisburg students real-world experience
Car Show gives Harrisburg students real-world experience
Car Show gives Harrisburg students real-world experience
Car Show gives Harrisburg students real-world experience