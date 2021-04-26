South Dakota issues request for proposal for medical marijuana registration system

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota officials have issued a public request for bids for the registration system to be used to implement the state’s medical marijuana program.

The Department of Health on Monday issued a request for proposal for a statewide medical marijuana patient registry, verification, and licensing system.

“This is just one of many steps our Department will take to fulfill its commitment of implementing a responsible medical marijuana program that will ensure both patient and public safety,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a press release.

South Dakota voters overwhelming approved Initiated Measure 26 legalizing medical marijuana when it was on the ballot last November. It is scheduled to take effect July 1. Gov. Kristi Noem urged the South Dakota Legislature to push back the implementation to allow the state more time to develop a plan, but the legislature ultimately failed to act on this request.

IM 26 included language requiring the Department of Health to implement a secure web-based patient verification system by Oct. 29, and a patient registry system by Nov. 18. Officials say these systems are necessary to ensure that patients and caregivers can be accurately identified, and to ensure that only verified patients and caregivers have access to medical marijuana.

Health officials say the patient verification system will also ensure that South Dakota law enforcement officials have the necessary tools to accurately identify medical marijuana patients and caregivers they may encounter.

