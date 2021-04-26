Advertisement

South Dakota issues request for proposal for medical marijuana registration system

File photo.
File photo.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota officials have issued a public request for bids for the registration system to be used to implement the state’s medical marijuana program.

The Department of Health on Monday issued a request for proposal for a statewide medical marijuana patient registry, verification, and licensing system.

“This is just one of many steps our Department will take to fulfill its commitment of implementing a responsible medical marijuana program that will ensure both patient and public safety,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a press release.

South Dakota voters overwhelming approved Initiated Measure 26 legalizing medical marijuana when it was on the ballot last November. It is scheduled to take effect July 1. Gov. Kristi Noem urged the South Dakota Legislature to push back the implementation to allow the state more time to develop a plan, but the legislature ultimately failed to act on this request.

IM 26 included language requiring the Department of Health to implement a secure web-based patient verification system by Oct. 29, and a patient registry system by Nov. 18. Officials say these systems are necessary to ensure that patients and caregivers can be accurately identified, and to ensure that only verified patients and caregivers have access to medical marijuana.

Health officials say the patient verification system will also ensure that South Dakota law enforcement officials have the necessary tools to accurately identify medical marijuana patients and caregivers they may encounter.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
A woman ran into a parked car in Sioux Falls early Monday morning and died as a result.
One woman killed in crash in Sioux Falls
Rezoning notice sign
Minnehaha County neighborhood concerned about rezoning
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Mother-daughter duo traveling the country to talk mental health
Mother-daughter duo traveling the country to talk mental health visits Sioux Falls
The South Dakota Department of Health says they are still analyzing the data, but right now...
Roughly 9,000 South Dakotans ‘past due’ for 2nd vaccine dose
Scholar of the Week: Deuel High School senior has a plan for the future
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Deuel High School senior has a plan for a future
Nomadland was the big winner at the 93rd Academy Awards, picking up three wins including Best...
Nomadland’s Oscar wins bring attention to South Dakota
(US SBA logo)
SBA updates Restaurant Revitalization Fund