South Dakota to resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials say the state will resume administering COVID-19 vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson after the state temporarily halted distributing the vaccine over concerns stemming from rare blood clots.

The Department of Health says the state will resume distributing the vaccines Monday.

The decision comes after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that officials “satisfactorily studied and approved the use of the vaccine” for those 18 years of age and older, lifting the pause it had implemented on April 13.

“The pause and restart of this vaccine should be one more example of our commitment in ensuring vaccine safety and prove that transparent and rigorous established safety standards work,” said Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon in a press release. “We know all available vaccines have been proven effective against hospitalization and death from COVID-19, further highlighting the importance of getting your shot scheduled today.”

The pause came after six reports of U.S. cases among women of rare and severe type of blood clots after receiving the vaccine. Malsam-Rysdon said to date, 16,295 South Dakotans have received the one-dose series vaccine, and no serious adverse reactions to the vaccine have been reported in the state. Over 6.8 million J&J shots have been administered nationwide.

South Dakotans can find vaccine access points near them by clicking here.

