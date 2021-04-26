Advertisement

Students unharmed at Plymouth school where gun was fired

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) - Students at a middle school in Plymouth are safe after officers responded to gunfire Monday morning.

A student who fired the gunshots is in custody, but Plymouth Middle School remained locked down, according to police.

Robbinsdale School District Superintendent Stephanie Burrage says multiple shots were fired in a hallway outside a bathroom at the school. According to Burrage, several students witnessed the gunfire, but she would not disclose whether the shooter said anything before opening fire.

A school resource officer apprehended the suspect. Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden says they are not looking for any other suspects.

Officers responded to the school about 8:45 a.m.

