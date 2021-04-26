Suspect in Aberdeen shooting arrested

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A suspect in a shooting incident in Aberdeen is behind following a multi-state search, authorities say.

Police received a report of a shooting at an apartment late Friday night. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect had fired a handgun at the victim, then fled.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Police began searching for the suspect, which resulted authorities obtaining a search warrant for an Aberdeen residence. The Aberdeen Police Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit were called in to assist.

During the search, police learned the suspect had fled Aberdeen, and was possibly in southwestern North Dakota or eastern Montana. Police contacted authorities in those areas.

The suspect was eventually located and arrested Saturday night, though police did not specify where they were arrested. The suspect will be extradited to Aberdeen.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

Investigators say the suspect and the victim in the incident knew each other.

