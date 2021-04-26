Advertisement

TenHaken: Reelection decision “months away” as campaign email lands in inboxes

TenHaken celebrates with supporters after winning the 2018 mayoral race with 60% of the vote.
TenHaken celebrates with supporters after winning the 2018 mayoral race with 60% of the vote.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A campaign email from “TenHaken for Mayor” was sent to supporters Monday although the Sioux Falls mayor has yet to announce his reelection bid.

In an email to supporters, TenHaken says “Sioux Falls is poised for great things” and asks for a contribution to help him “keep Sioux Falls moving ahead.” TenHaken has not announced his reelection bid and says any announcement is still months away in a statement to Dakota News Now.

“Formal decisions and announcements on reelection are still months away, but it’s also prudent to be looking ahead. My primary focus is leading the City and making sure we remain a vibrant and thriving community for the years ahead of us,” says TenHaken.

TenHaken was elected mayor in 2018 with over 60% of the vote.

In the 2022 city election, which will be on April 12, two at-large city council seats and seats for the southeast and central districts will also be up for grabs.

