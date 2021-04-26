Top Ranked Augustana Sweeps In-State Rival Northern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was another sweep for the No. 1 ranked Augustana softball team with a pair of wins over Northern State Sunday afternoon at Bowden Field. The Vikings claimed game one with a 9-1 run-rule victory while taking game two 6-5.

Augustana moves to 32-4 on the season and 20-2 in the NSIC, three games ahead in first place. Northern State falls to 22-14 overall and 13-9 in conference action.

Amanda Dickmeyer tallied a 4-for-5 afternoon with two home runs to lead the Viking offense while Torri Chute was 3-for-6 at the plate.

Game One: No. 1 Augustana 9, Northern State 1

In what was a semi-high scoring game, all 10 combined runs were scored in the third inning.

The Vikings fell behind 1-0 when the Wolves scratched a run across the plate.

In the bottom half, it was nine runs on eight hits for AU to not only take the lead but take total control of the game. The Vikings made use of both the long ball and the ground game for their eight hits in the frame.

The scoring got started when Mary Pardo connected on her 15th home run of the season, a two-run shot into right field, clearing the trees in the outfield.

After Kendall Cornick reached base on a single down the right-field line, Gracey Brink hit a triple into right-center scoring Cornick. Torri Chute, the next hitter, then singled through the right side to score Brink and give Augustana the 4-1 lead.

Augustana then loaded the bases with Amanda Dickmeyer at the plate. Just a couple of weeks after hitting her first-career home run, Dickmeyer blasted her first grand slam into left field. She cleared the fence reading 195 feet for the Vikings’ first grand slam of the season.

The final run was scored by Ashley Mickschl as she crossed home plate on a wild pitch for the final 9-1 score.

Mickschl, who was making her first start since her perfect game on Saturday, continued to shut down the Wolves’ offense for her 15th win of the season. In all, Mickschl allowed just two hits and one run, unearned, while walking one while pitching all five innings.

Offensively, Augustana tallied nine hits with Mickschl going 2-for-2. Eight other hitters recorded a hit while Dickmeyer led the way with four RBI on her grand slam. Pardo totaled two RBI while going 1-for-2 with a run scored and a walk.

Game Two: No. 1 Augustana 6, Northern State 5

Augustana again had to come-from-behind for the win, but this time it was a 3-0 deficit. The Wolves scored two runs in the second inning and scratched a third run across in the top of the third. But that is where Taylor Bross said enough and homered into center field which also scored Kendall Cornick to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Northern State tacked on two more runs in the top of the fourth to make it a 5-2 Wolves lead, but the Vikings again responded in the bottom of the fourth.

Cornick took a pitch to the arm with the bases loaded to score Amanda Dickmeyer. Two batters later and the bases still loaded, Torri Chute hit a sharp single to the shortstop and beat out the throw scoring Abbie Lund.

With Abby Lien batting, Mary Pardo scored on a passed ball to knot the game at 5-all heading into the fifth.

Augustana head coach Gretta Melsted made a pitching move to start the fifth, bringing Ashley Mickschl in for the relief appearance. Mickschl simply shutdown the Wolves in order to bring the Vikings back to bat in the bottom half of the fifth.

Dickmeyer, enjoying a new-found power surge, hit a home run for the third time in four games, proving to be the game-winner. She launched her fourth home run of the season over the left-field fence while hugging the left-field line.

Mickschl continued in relief to earn her 16th victory of the season in the circle. She gave up just one walk and two total baserunners in her three innings while striking out two. Amber Elliott started the game and struck out four over four innings pitched.

Offensively, Dickmeyer went 3-for-3 with two runs scored while Chute was 2-for-3 at the plate. Bross ended the game 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored as part of the Vikings’ eight hits.

Up Next

Augustana closes out its home season on Saturday and Sunday with doubleheaders against Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston. The Vikings first face the Beavers on Saturday while the Golden Eagles are in town on Sunday. Both doubleheaders are slated for noon and will close out the current Bowden Field before renovations will completely change it for 2022.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.