Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Monday, April 26th

SDSU Football, Athlete of the Week and HS Baseball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State football team is ready for a rematch with Southern Illinois, Grace Glanzer has been a big key to the success of the SDSU softball team that won it’s first regular season Summit League championship and Sam Stukel was dominant in O’Gorman’s 4-2 win at Brandon Valley.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
A woman ran into a parked car in Sioux Falls early Monday morning and died as a result.
One woman killed in crash in Sioux Falls
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures

Latest News

Glanzer has been a key to the success of SDSU's first regular season Summit League softball title
Grace Glanzer has been a key to the success of the SDSU softball team
SDSU football team ready for rematch with Southern Illinois
Jacks ready for rematch with Southern Illinois in FCS Playoffs Sunday night
Stukel pitches O'Gorman past Brandon Valley in HS Baseball
Stukel’s 14 K’s leads O’Gorman past Brandon Valley in HS Baseball
Stukel pitches O'Gorman past Brandon Valley in HS Baseball
Stukel leads O'Gorman past Brandon Valley in high school baseball