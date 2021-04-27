2020 census data shows South Dakota population grew by 9%

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The official population in the United States is at 331,449,281.

“This population growth rate is lower than the previous growth rate of 9.7% between the 2000 and the 2010 censuses. In fact the growth rate from 2010 to 2020 is the second slowest in U.S. history,” said U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Dr. Ron S. Jarmin.

South Dakota saw about a 9% increase in population over the last decade, increasing from roughly 814,000 in 2010 to a population of 886,667 in 2020.

While South Dakota saw a large increase, North Dakota saw nearly 16%.

“The top 5 states that had the largest percent increase, and that was Utah, Idaho, Texas, North Dakota and Nevada,” said Population Division Senior Technical Expert Kristin Koslap.

And despite our population increases, the Midwest still saw the least amount of growth overall.

“It showed that actually the Midwest and the Northeast, their growth overall was 3% or 4% over the last decade. And that’s in comparison to the South and the West where we saw about 9.2% and 10.2% growth,” said U.S. Census Population Division Chief Karen Battle.

The Census also released how the population data will affect the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House Representatives.

“The constitutional purpose of the census is congressional apportionment, which is the process of distributing the memberships or seats in the U.S. House of Representatives amongst the states every 10 years in a way that is proportional to each state’s population,” said Jarmin.

7 seats will shift among 13 different states.

“Which is the smallest number of seats shifting among the states in any decade since the current method of calculating was adopted,” said Jarmin.

The population growth in South Dakota wouldn’t be enough to gain a second house representative.

“Each of the six least populous states that have less than 1 million people and will have only one seat,” said Jarmin.

