Advertisement

Biden to seek $80 billion for IRS to target tax evasion

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden reportedly plans to beef up IRS enforcement of higher earners in the U.S.

Sources said he will seek $80 billion to fund a crackdown on tax evasion. The proposal was first reported by The New York Times.

The White House believes enforcing tax violations will add $700 billion in revenue for the government that will help pay for the president’s American Families Plan.

The spending plan would invest hundreds of billions in education, child care, paid leave and more.

The president will release details on his plan Wednesday during his joint address to Congress.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
A woman ran into a parked car in Sioux Falls early Monday morning and died as a result.
One woman killed in crash in Sioux Falls
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures

Latest News

Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s...
Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese immigrant in NYC
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on pandemic response
Farmers who are planning for a crop of soybeans are getting ready to get the seeds in the ground.
US farmers finally see better outlook after 2 odd years
Iowa man arrested, accused of letting dog starve to death