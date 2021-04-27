Advertisement

Bidens to visit Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter while in Georgia

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game...
Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta.(Source: AP Photo/John Amis)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit the 39th president, Jimmy Carter, and his wife, Rosalynn, while in Georgia this week, the White House said Tuesday.

The White House had previously announced that Biden would attend a drive-in rally in Atlanta on Thursday to mark his 100th day in office, which comes a day after his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening. The Bidens will now add in a trip to Plains, Georgia, to visit the Carters.

The 96-year-old former president and the 93-year-old former first lady were unable to attend Biden’s inauguration because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both couples are now vaccinated, and the Carters have resumed worshipping in-person at their longtime church.

Biden was a young Delaware senator and Carter ally during the Georgian’s term in the White House, from 1977 to 1981. Carter is now the longest-lived American president in history.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
A woman ran into a parked car in Sioux Falls early Monday morning and died as a result.
One woman killed in crash in Sioux Falls
Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures

Latest News

FBI launches investigation into Andrew Brown Jr. shooting
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the...
U.S. court says ‘ghost gun’ plans can be posted online
US ramping up COVID relief efforts abroad
What to expect for President Biden’s first speech to Congress
Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) previews joint session speech