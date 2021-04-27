Advertisement

Family loses home in fire in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Captain Scott Anderson with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said the fire started about 11:00 PM Monday night. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. Everyone was able to get out safely before crews got there. The home was on East 15th Street, southeast of Sycamore Avenue and East Arrowhead Parkway.

No one was injured, but the family has been displaced because of it. Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is reminding people to have an evacuation plan ready with their family and to practice it regularly.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
A woman ran into a parked car in Sioux Falls early Monday morning and died as a result.
One woman killed in crash in Sioux Falls
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures

Latest News

Farmers who are planning for a crop of soybeans are getting ready to get the seeds in the ground.
US farmers finally see better outlook after 2 odd years
Iowa man arrested, accused of letting dog starve to death
Huset's Speedway near Brandon, SD.
Full season of racing set to return to Huset’s Speedway
Racing set to return to Huset's Speedway this Mother's Day.
Racing Returns to Huset's Speedway
Racing set to return to Huset's Speedway this Mother's Day.
Racing Returns to Huset's Speedway