Family loses home in fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Captain Scott Anderson with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said the fire started about 11:00 PM Monday night. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. Everyone was able to get out safely before crews got there. The home was on East 15th Street, southeast of Sycamore Avenue and East Arrowhead Parkway.

No one was injured, but the family has been displaced because of it. Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is reminding people to have an evacuation plan ready with their family and to practice it regularly.

