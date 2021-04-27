Flandreau School District offering summer school due to pandemic

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we push forward through the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are making accommodations to get back on track. Those working in education are no strangers to adapting. The Flandreau School District is offering summer school for the first time to make sure students are at the level they need to be.

This school year, students had the option of in-person or virtual learning. When it comes to virtual learning each child is different. The district has five seniors who through virtual learning finished their studies two months ago. However, others have had a difficult time with distance learning.

“We had it both ways, where some did very, very well. Some, not so much. So we’re looking at the whole realm of kids,” said Rick Weber, Flandreau School District Superintendent.

For this reason, the Flandreau School District will be offering in-person summer school to students in junior kindergarten through 12th grade. It will run from June 1st through June 24th, four days a week for three hours in the morning.

“With the COVID situation we know that there may be some lack of learning going on, maybe a couple of kids get a step behind. We want to give them the opportunity to get back to grade level,” said Weber.

“I think it will allow some of those virtual students to get reacclimated too, a little bit before coming back in the fall. Even just coming into the building and I think that that will be helpful for some students too and their comfort level,” said Kristi Fischer, Flandreau Summer School Coordinator.

However, summer school isn’t just for virtual learners. It’s open to all students, including those who want to get ahead.

“Students that want to continue and advance and particularly like our high school students that want to pick up additional credits and move themselves further along as they look towards the next steps,” said Fischer.

The schooling will be catered to each student’s needs using information like MAP test scores.

“The MAP data that we have will help to indicate what specific areas that those students are in need of, that reinforcement. Then we can kind of steer and get our instruction to meet whatever area that they maybe need some help in,” said Fischer.

Staff hopes that families take advantage of this opportunity to ensure all students are ready for the next school year.

The school district isn’t sure yet on how many students will be participating as Friday is the last day to sign up. Once they have an exact number, they’ll figure out how many teachers they’ll need for the summer.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.