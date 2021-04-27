Advertisement

Flandreau School District offering summer school due to pandemic

By Miranda Paige
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we push forward through the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are making accommodations to get back on track. Those working in education are no strangers to adapting. The Flandreau School District is offering summer school for the first time to make sure students are at the level they need to be.

This school year, students had the option of in-person or virtual learning. When it comes to virtual learning each child is different. The district has five seniors who through virtual learning finished their studies two months ago. However, others have had a difficult time with distance learning.

“We had it both ways, where some did very, very well. Some, not so much. So we’re looking at the whole realm of kids,” said Rick Weber, Flandreau School District Superintendent.

For this reason, the Flandreau School District will be offering in-person summer school to students in junior kindergarten through 12th grade. It will run from June 1st through June 24th, four days a week for three hours in the morning.

“With the COVID situation we know that there may be some lack of learning going on, maybe a couple of kids get a step behind. We want to give them the opportunity to get back to grade level,” said Weber.

“I think it will allow some of those virtual students to get reacclimated too, a little bit before coming back in the fall. Even just coming into the building and I think that that will be helpful for some students too and their comfort level,” said Kristi Fischer, Flandreau Summer School Coordinator.

However, summer school isn’t just for virtual learners. It’s open to all students, including those who want to get ahead.

“Students that want to continue and advance and particularly like our high school students that want to pick up additional credits and move themselves further along as they look towards the next steps,” said Fischer.

The schooling will be catered to each student’s needs using information like MAP test scores.

“The MAP data that we have will help to indicate what specific areas that those students are in need of, that reinforcement. Then we can kind of steer and get our instruction to meet whatever area that they maybe need some help in,” said Fischer.

Staff hopes that families take advantage of this opportunity to ensure all students are ready for the next school year.

The school district isn’t sure yet on how many students will be participating as Friday is the last day to sign up. Once they have an exact number, they’ll figure out how many teachers they’ll need for the summer.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
A woman ran into a parked car in Sioux Falls early Monday morning and died as a result.
One woman killed in crash in Sioux Falls
Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures

Latest News

KingsWood Rummage Sales
The 44th annual Kingswood Rummage Sales starts Wednesday
Sioux Falls JazzFest canceled for 2nd straight year
After Malchow's Home Furnishings was destroyed in a fire in 2019, it's lot has been transformed...
Malchow Plaza set for busy spring and summer schedule
“I thought I’m 41 years old, there’s no way it’s my heart,” said Armstrong.
Avera Medical Minute: Heart disease the number one killer of women