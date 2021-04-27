Full season of racing set to return to Huset’s Speedway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Racing will return to Huset’s Speedway in just a couple weeks. The 2021 season is scheduled to kick off on Mother’s Day.

Huset’s holds a lot of memories, especially for professional racers like Justin Henderson, who grew up immersed in the sport.

“For me, racing’s always just been something in the family, my dad did it his whole life and the competitive spirit, I guess, just doesn’t really let me let it go,” Henderson said.

For the first time since 2016, Huset’s will have a full season of races.

Now Henderson, and his team, will return to racing each week at the iconic racetrack.

“Having a local racetrack that’s 25 minutes from my house, that’s running a quality show, I mean the product out on the racetrack is just as good as what you (sit and watch),” Henderson said. “So, those two things together allow for a lot of people to come out, and a lot of sponsors wanting to join up.”

After Tod Quiring purchased the track from Chuck Brennan last year in July, only a few races were held later in the season.

“The one thing about the race fans in this area, they’re very passionate about racing,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said. “We knew that when we purchased this facility last summer, and the excitement level has carried over.”

This season, races are scheduled almost every Sunday evening through September. And, Johnson says the buzz surrounding the sport couldn’t be louder.

“I’ve been to some races all over the country already this spring, and you see these fans are all excited, ready to go,” Johnson said. “They just want to get out and enjoy some of the things they’ve done in the past, and I think racing here at Huset’s Speedway is one of them, and hopefully we see those fans continue to come out, week after week.”

