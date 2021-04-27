Go Red for Women event raises awareness for heart health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The American Heart Association is hosting the Go Red for Women event virtually this year. Dakota News Now’s Kelsie Passolt will emcee the event that’s on Tuesday, May 11th starting at 12:00 PM.

The keynote address will be delivered by Kathryn Childers. She is one of the first female U.S. Secret Service Special Agents. The event will also include stories from survivors and breakout sessions on reducing stress through yoga, balancing your mental health and well-being, and how to reduce your risk for heart disease and stroke.

It’s free to watch the event online, but you will need to register ahead of time to get the link. The event is also an opportunity to raise money for the American Heart Association. Funds raised will go towards lifesaving research for women.

The main goal of the event though is to make people more aware of their risk for heart disease and stroke. That’s the leading cause of death for women in the United States. Nearly 80% of cardiac events can be prevented though, so that’s why this event was launched in 2004. Women should know their family history, exercise, and know their numbers, like cholesterol, blood pressure, and body mass index.

