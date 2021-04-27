Grace Glanzer has been a key to the success of the SDSU softball team

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The center circle suits Grace Glanzer. “I’m the one who gets to touch the ball every single pitch really. So I just like that control and being somebody on the team that my team can look too,” SDSU Freshman Pitcher Grace Glanzer says.

Being in command of a Jackrabbit softball revival was something then-first year SDSU head coach Krista Wood sold Grace on as a freshman. “Being able to come in here and make a name for yourself and set the precedent. The best pitcher in the state to come here and help us do something that’s never been done here and you can help us do that,” SDSU Head Coach Krista Wood says of her recruitment of Glanzer.

There would be challenges to maintaining that commitment as Glanzer blossomed into a top 100 national recruit. “I committed in my spring of freshman (high school) year. I didn’t have any other offers at the time and I was wondering whether I should commit and kind of leave that curiosity for the rest of my years. I put my trust in her (Wood) and look where we are,” Grace says.

And that would be Summit League Champions for the first time ever. After going 12-2 and leading the Summit League in strikeouts and ERA during the COVID shortened 2020 season, she tossed a no-hitter against Oregon State in her third start of the year. “I honestly had no idea until the very last inning,” Glanzer says of her no-hitter.

“That was awesome! She works really hard every single day and she really deserved it.” SDSU Freshman Infielder Cylie Halvorson says.

It sparked a 13-3 season with a team high 120 innings, helping the Jackrabbits to a 32-5 record. “She’s got a change-up, an off speed, a faster speed. She’s able to hit locations, she’s consistent with that. And, to be honest, she’s a competitor. She competes out there and, when the going gets tough, she’s the one we want out there.” Wood says.

Putting Grace in the position to help control SDSU’s destiny. “To be able to really be that first team and kind of build a legacy for SDSU, I think it’ll draw a lot of attention to our program.” Grace says and send them to their first ever NCAA Tournament.

In Brookings, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.