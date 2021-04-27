Jacks ready for rematch with Southern Illinois in FCS Playoffs Sunday night

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s a re-match this week for the South Dakota State football team in the F-C-S Quarterfinals. The Jacks made sure not to overlook Holy Cross and came away with an impressive 31-3 win.

But this week they play a team they walloped 44-3 in Carbondale on their home field after they had defeated North Dakota State. The guys like #12 Logan Backhaus are fine with playing a conference foe again. And that game was clearly a turning point for the SDSU offense after losing to North Dakota and edging Youngstown State.

Mark Gronowski, SDSU freshman QB says, ”I feel like that was when the offense just started playing with more confidence and only thinking that we can stop ourselves and we just have to start playing better as a unit and as a team and everyone doing their 1/11th and by doing that we were able to build some confidence and get some drives going and start beating teams by more.”

Logan Backhaus, SDSU Senior LB says, ”We’ve had to play a couple of teams twice. Play them in the regular season and play them in the post season and obviously if we play Southern again they’re going to come out and they’re going to be mad after the last time we played them and they’re going to try and do some different things.”

Logan and his defensive teammates were really good that day as well giving up only 3 points. And they dominated North Dakota State in the season finale before doing the same to Holy Cross Saturday.

