Malchow Plaza set for busy spring and summer schedule

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s taken just about a year and a half for the former lot of Malchow’s Home Furnishings to be transformed into the newest space in downtown Aberdeen. And for one of the tenants and the newest business in town, The Market on the Plaza, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m excited to be with people again. And so we’re excited to create that space where people can be with people and feel like they’re at home.” said The Market on the Plaza Co-Owner Carly Pochop.

Malchow Plaza will be home to a number of Aberdeen businesses and organizations, as well as the new home for a number of downtown activities. And from there, a launching point for visitors to see the city.

“We’re hoping on our end that visitors will come to the plaza first, pick up their information on Aberdeen, and then go explore and see what Aberdeen has to offer.” said Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Casey Weismantel.

The Market on the Plaza owners Pochop and Brodie Mueller said that having the plaza keep the name of the family, that for many years had their spot in town, was important to them in setting up their business. And they’re looking forward to farmers markets, concerts and other activities the plaza will play host to.

“But we are so privileged to have their name outside of our space as well. And to have this beautiful space that’s right outside of our door, that has their name on it.” said Mueller.

“It was a very sad thing to see a three generation business, Malchow Furniture burn down. But we are able to rebuild.” said Pochop.

The Market opens this Friday, with events at the plaza starting soon. And Mueller hopes after a year of uncertainty, the plaza will help spark joy again.

“This has been a challenging year for everybody. But if we can band together over something, and that’s yes, we’re from South Dakota and that’s great. And here’s all the great things going on, We’re so privileged to be a part of that.” said Mueller.

