Mother-daughter duo traveling the country to talk mental health visits Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother-daughter duo is traveling the country and donating books with the hope of shedding light on mental illness.

Sonja Wasden is a suicide survivor. She and her daughter Rachel have written a book as a way to help people better understand mental illness. They’ve visited libraries in more than 40 states, including South Dakota, in an effort to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

“I feel like this has been a very healing process to write down my story with my daughter, who was raised by a mentally ill mother and I feel like it’s been healing and very helpful to be able to go talk to people about mental health and turn all this suffering that has happened in my life into something positive,” said Wasden.

You can find Wasden’s book, titled “An Impossible Life” at the downtown Sioux Falls Library.

It’s also available on Amazon.

