Advertisement

National Work Zone Awareness Week timely for DOT

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 26-30) plays a large part in the improvement and preservation of national infrastructure by separating construction and maintenance activities from traffic. Through National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Federal Highway Administration and its partners hope to bring attention to the critical issue of road users and worker safety in and around work zones.

  1. Know before you go
  2. Stay alert and obey the roadway
  3. Watch for workers
  4. Watch for sudden stops
  5. Slown down
  6. Use caution around large vehicles
  7. Keep everyone safe

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
A woman ran into a parked car in Sioux Falls early Monday morning and died as a result.
One woman killed in crash in Sioux Falls
Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures

Latest News

KingsWood Rummage Sales
The 44th annual Kingswood Rummage Sales starts Wednesday
Sioux Falls JazzFest canceled for 2nd straight year
Those working in education are no strangers to adapting. The Flandreau School District is...
Flandreau School District offering summer school due to pandemic
After Malchow's Home Furnishings was destroyed in a fire in 2019, it's lot has been transformed...
Malchow Plaza set for busy spring and summer schedule
“I thought I’m 41 years old, there’s no way it’s my heart,” said Armstrong.
Avera Medical Minute: Heart disease the number one killer of women