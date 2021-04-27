National Work Zone Awareness Week timely for DOT

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 26-30) plays a large part in the improvement and preservation of national infrastructure by separating construction and maintenance activities from traffic. Through National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Federal Highway Administration and its partners hope to bring attention to the critical issue of road users and worker safety in and around work zones.

Know before you go Stay alert and obey the roadway Watch for workers Watch for sudden stops Slown down Use caution around large vehicles Keep everyone safe

