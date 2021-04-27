Roughly 9,000 South Dakotans ‘past due’ for 2nd vaccine dose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As more Americans receive their COVID-19 vaccine, millions are stopping short of getting a second shot. According to the CDC, nearly eight percent of people in the U.S. are behind on getting their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The South Dakota Department of Health says they are still analyzing the data but right now, around 9,000 South Dakotans are considered “past due” for their second dose. Medical professionals from Avera and Sanford say it is important to complete whichever COVID-19 vaccine series you have started.

Experts say the current COVID-19 vaccine has been proven effective against hospitalization and death from the virus, which is why medical experts say it’s important for those who receive Pfizer and Moderna to get both shots.

“It’s that second shot that really gets that antibody level up, to a much higher level than just one shot gets it to, and holds it up there for a longer period of time,” said Dr. David Basel, Vice President of Clinical Quality with Avera Medical Group.

According to Dr. Basel, the first shot is around 60 to 80 percent effective against COVID-19 while the second shot increases that effectiveness to around 95 percent.

“To get two vaccines is really, really reducing your odds and really maximizing the effectiveness of the vaccine. To get one dose is, it’s not giving you the full benefit,” said Dr. Mike Wilde, Vice President Medical Officer for Sanford Health in Sioux Falls.

Another reason to get both doses is for better protection against variant strains of the virus.

“The variants have a little bit tighter binding to the cells and so it requires that higher level of antibodies to be able to effectively fight them and so that second shot is just critical with these new variants particularly,” said Dr. Basel.

Those who received their first shot of Pfizer and Moderna but skipped their second shot can always go back and get their second dose.

“We understand, you know life events happen, schedules change, people forget. That’s fine. Or if you just are kind of thinking about getting that second dose, but wanted to wait and now want to get it, come get it,” said Dr. Wilde.

All in all Dr. Basel says that South Dakotans are doing a good job of getting both COVID-19 shots.

“The last time we officially looked at it at Avera we were about 95 percent of people got their second shot at either a three or four-week interval when they were supposed to,” said Dr. Basel.

“And many of those that couldn’t, when we looked into the reason why it’s because they were either close contacted or under isolation themselves, something like that where they actually weren’t eligible to get that second shot and likely got in on down the road.”

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine as we know only requires one shot. However, Dr. Basel says at some point in the future folks may need a booster shot of that vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.