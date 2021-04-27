Sioux Falls JazzFest canceled for 2nd straight year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls JazzFest has been canceled for the second straight year.

In an email to Dakota News Now, the executive director of Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society says the organization is not hosting it this year. However, they are planning a series of events for the summer.

That schedule has not been finalized yet. The email also says there are plans for the fall.

This will be the second year in a row that JazzFest hasn’t happened at Yankton Trail Park. Last year’s event was canceled due to several factors, including increased expenses.

