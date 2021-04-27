Advertisement

Police: 19-year-old Sioux Falls mom arrested for being intoxicated while watching children

A Sioux Falls mother is facing charges after police say she was intoxicated while with her...
A Sioux Falls mother is facing charges after police say she was intoxicated while with her children.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mother is facing charges after police say she was intoxicated while with her children.

Sioux Falls Police say they received a report from someone concerned about an intoxicated young woman walking with a 5-year-old and 8-month-old child in central Sioux Falls. Police say the concerned person attempted to offer the woman and children a ride but was yelled at by the woman.

Police later located the woman, 19-year-old Teanna Rose Quinn, and her children near the 6900 block of W. 5th Place.

Quinn is facing two charges, abuse or cruelty to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say the children were found safe and unharmed.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
A woman ran into a parked car in Sioux Falls early Monday morning and died as a result.
One woman killed in crash in Sioux Falls
Patrick Elliott and his wife, who is from the Philippines, along with 16 other family members...
Family of 18 targeted in robbery at gunpoint near San Francisco tourist spot
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
South Dakota family of George Floyd reacts to trial verdict
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures
Sioux Falls Family forced to find new care option for son due to epileptic seizures

Latest News

KingsWood Rummage Sales
The 44th annual Kingswood Rummage Sales starts Wednesday
Sioux Falls JazzFest canceled for 2nd straight year
Those working in education are no strangers to adapting. The Flandreau School District is...
Flandreau School District offering summer school due to pandemic
After Malchow's Home Furnishings was destroyed in a fire in 2019, it's lot has been transformed...
Malchow Plaza set for busy spring and summer schedule
“I thought I’m 41 years old, there’s no way it’s my heart,” said Armstrong.
Avera Medical Minute: Heart disease the number one killer of women