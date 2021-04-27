Police: 19-year-old Sioux Falls mom arrested for being intoxicated while watching children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mother is facing charges after police say she was intoxicated while with her children.

Sioux Falls Police say they received a report from someone concerned about an intoxicated young woman walking with a 5-year-old and 8-month-old child in central Sioux Falls. Police say the concerned person attempted to offer the woman and children a ride but was yelled at by the woman.

Police later located the woman, 19-year-old Teanna Rose Quinn, and her children near the 6900 block of W. 5th Place.

Quinn is facing two charges, abuse or cruelty to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say the children were found safe and unharmed.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.